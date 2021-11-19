Trauma Service Area L, composed of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, registered a decline in COVID-19 hospitalization for a third straight day, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The service area now has 24 patients recovering from COVID-19 in hospitals — approximately 2.24% of the region’s 1,071 staffed hospital beds.
In Bell County, the Bell County Public Health District identified 29 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, as active cases increased by 10 to reach 294.
Since the pandemic reached Bell County in March 2020, health district officials have reported 34,374 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 33,345 recoveries, according to health district data.
However, interim Health Director Nikki Morrow emphasized how residents can assist in mitigating the virus moving forward.
“Layered protection strategies such as masking, social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, frequent hand washing, and monitoring your daily health are also important steps when appropriate to slow the spread of the virus,” she said in a news release earlier this week.
School cases
Active COVID-19 cases in the Belton, Temple and Killeen independent school districts continued to decline on Friday, as students headed home for a week-long Thanksgiving holiday.
Belton ISD — a district with infections spanning seven of its 18 campuses — recorded 15 cases: three at Lake Belton High School, three at Belton High, three at North Belton Middle School, two at Lake Belton Middle School, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary and one at Chisholm Trail Elementary.
An additional infection was attributed to “other departments/buildings,” according to Belton ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The district has a walk-in vaccine clinic scheduled for those aged 5 years and older from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, 320 N. Blair St. in Belton.
Four additional clinics are scheduled next month: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton; 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Southwest Elementary, 611 S. Saunders St. in Belton; 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Lakewood Elementary, 11200 W. Adams Ave./FM 2305 in Temple; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
“Widespread vaccination is a critical tool in protection against COVID-19, especially those at highest risk from severe illness and death,” according to the health district. “COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be very safe and effective and are being continuously monitored by the (Food and Drug Administration) with the most comprehensive and intense safety monitoring program in U.S. history.”
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, showed three infections: two at Thornton Elementary and one at Bonham Middle School.
Approximately 0.06% of Killeen ISD’s population was reported to be recovering from COVID-19 on Friday. The district has totaled 32 COVID-19 infections — 22 students and 10 staff members — in the last 10 days, according to Killeen ISD.
Meanwhile, Salado ISD last provided a COVID-19 case update on Thursday.
“A kindergarten student tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (Wednesday, November 17),” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter on Thursday.