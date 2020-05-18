WACO — Central Texas Veterans Health Care System’s Memorial Day event in Waco has canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our annual Memorial Day Event, which had been scheduled for Monday, May 28, in Waco, Texas, has been cancelled amid concerns surrounding COVID-19,” the health care system said Monday.
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System said it made the decision out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of vulnerable populations like older veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.
“We salute and thank all our Veterans,” the release said.