Temple residents in need of food will have several opportunities this week to pick up groceries from local nonprofit organizations, according to the city.
Love of Christ Food Pantry will hold emergency food distribution events for two more days this week. St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple as well as Churches Touching Lives of Christ also will host food distribution events.
Residents can pick up food 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Love of Christ Food Pantry, 2000 Airport Road.
Two food distribution sites will be available Thursday. Love of Christ Food Pantry planned to hold its event 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple is expected to hold its distribution 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 106 W. Ave. D.
Churches Touching Lives of Christ is scheduled to distribute food 8:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Saturday at 702 W. Ave. G.