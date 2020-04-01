The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has stopped performing non-urgent and routine care to minimize the number of individuals potentially exposed to COVID-19.
Staff at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center is in the process of finding alternative housing for veterans enrolled in its domiciliary programs.
There are typically 100 to 200 veterans enrolled in the programs at any given time, said Deborah Meyers, public affairs officer for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
The programs offered in the Temple VA domiciliary involve post traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse.
Staff is currently working with veterans enrolled in the domiciliary program to secure appropriate alternative housing options before they are discharged, Meyers said.
No veteran will be discharged if they do not have a place to go, Meyers said. As of Wednesday afternoon, not all domiciliary residents had been placed.
Although the domiciliary program provides valuable rehabilitation services, Meyers said this move is necessary in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to veterans and staff.
Programs at the domiciliary typically include group sessions which are not possible with the required social distancing.
The therapists will be able to keep up with their patients using VA Video Connect or telehealth, Meyers said.
Since Veterans Affairs leaders reported the first death of a VA patient from coronavirus in mid-March, the number of positive cases — and fatalities — in the department’s health system has risen dramatically.
As of March 31, 1,347 patients in VA care have tested positive for the fast-spreading virus. That figure had tripled during the prior six days.
In addition, 47 patients have died from the illness, the majority of them in the last week. That represents a 42 percent increase from the 33 deaths announced Monday.
Medical clinics within the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, including the Temple VA, have suspended routine medical visits indefinitely.
Most of the regular medical appointments will handled through the VA Video Connect program, according to a VA news release.