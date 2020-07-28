Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said continually contradictory statements about school reopening plans are confusing for administrators.
“Ever since COVID-19 started there’s been a lot of messages that have been made and walked back from several different entities,” Ott told the Telegram. “It is a bit confusing, because you start to wonder who actually the decision-making authority is. Is it the attorney general, the Texas Education Agency, the local health district or the governor?”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidance Tuesday afternoon stating local health authorities do not have the ability to “indiscriminately” delay on-campus learning.
His letter came after Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien requested guidance on local health authorities and the power in ordering school closures.
“We note several local health authorities have issued orders purporting to delay in-person instruction at public and private schools for the upcoming school. But nothing in the law gives health authorities the power to indiscriminately close schools — public or private — as these local orders claim to do,” Paxton said. “It does not allow health authorities to issue blanket quarantine orders that are inconsistent with the law.”
However, Ott said the district is still working toward a Sept. 8 start date despite Paxton’s comments.
“I don’t want to add more disruption and complications. We’re really trying to get to a place that’s steady, consistent and normal,” Ott said.
“Right now, I am very happy and satisfied with the collaboration between the health district in Bell County and Temple ISD,” he said. “We are in a great relationship, and I know we’re on board working together toward the same goal.”
Bell County Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith said the health district will continue to hold discussions with area superintendents, as they review Paxton’s letter.
“We are currently reviewing Attorney General Paxton’s letter. We are also continuing discussions with the area superintendents,” Smith said. “I believe we are all seeking the best cooperative and collaborative approach in our collective efforts to best plan for, and provide for, the health of our children, families and communities.”
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said his district is planning Sept. 8 for the first day of school.
“That will continue to be our plan,” Novotny said.
Belton and Rogers school districts, which both indicated a Sept. 8 start date, will discuss their plans during special board meetings today.
Texas will not provide funding for online-only courses to districts that elect for a fully-online learning platform — if “solely” in response to a local health authority’s order.
“A blanket order closing schools does not constitute a legally issued closure order for purposes of funding solely remote instruction,” TEA said in their updated guidance on Tuesday.
However, TEA said other “valid funding exceptions” could still apply for some school districts.