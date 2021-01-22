Bell County inoculated 858 people on Thursday, bringing its total vaccinations to 6,092 — a day following its single-day record for COVID-19 immunizations on Wednesday, Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram.
These single-day vaccinations are consistently exceeding the Bell County Public Health District’s daily goal, as Bell County Judge David Blackburn, on Jan. 12, said the objective is to immunize 560 people daily.
During a Tuesday Commissioners Court meeting, Blackburn explained exactly how Bell County’s two vaccination centers are exceeding expectations.
“Some of you might be scratching your head,” Blackburn said. “We have found, and others have found around the state, that the Pfizer vials can sometimes yield more doses than what the manufacturer suggests.”
He explained that stretching the vaccine inventory is capable after it is diluted per the manufacturer’s directions.
“When that dilution occurs … we can actually yield a few more vaccines out of those vials,” Blackburn said. “So that is how that number gets bigger and how ... we did more than what the state asked us to do. So my hope is that it sends a message to the state that, if they send us more vaccines, we can vaccinate more people. In the meantime, we will vaccinate however many folks we can with the vaccine we have.”
Bell County’s allocated doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are currently being administered at two sites: the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. However, online bookings through the Bell County Public Health District’s website are currently paused.
On Thursday, Bell County announced that it is preparing to administer second doses in a drive-through format at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. These doses are scheduled to begin on Feb. 3, according to Bell County.
County officials hope to administer 100 doses each hour, as participants drive beneath the dome of the facility for their dose before relocating to another area for an observation period, Stafford said.
“We are confident that this drive-through delivery model will allow us to serve a large number of patients effectively in a short period of time,” Blackburn said in a news release on Thursday.
Stafford said individuals who are eligible for a second dose through Bell County will be contacted about making their second appointment.