The Bell County Public Health District identified eight new COVID-19 related fatalities on Thursday, and is expecting more deaths to follow in the coming days.
“Unfortunately, we are adding eight more deaths today for a total of 255,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “I expect to see more added for the next several days as we receive certificate updates from our period of high hospitalizations.”
The deaths, which brought this week’s death toll to 31, were for a woman in her 80s from Killeen, a man in his 70s from Killeen, a man in his 60s from Killeen, a woman in her 80s from Temple, a man in his 60s from Temple, a man in his 70s from Harker Heights and man in his 80s from Bell County, according to the health district.
On Wednesday, Robison-Chadwell noted how death certificates are reported to the state before they reach the Bell County Public Health District.
“As I have stated previously, please remember that these records go through the state before they filter back to us, so there is a delay from time and date of death to when we will get them to report them out,” she said Wednesday.
Bell County has now totaled 19,387 cases after experiencing a single-day case increase of 42 on Thursday, and at least 17,787 people are now reported to have recovered to date, according to the health district.
Active cases also dropped to 1,600 — 161 fewer than Wednesday.
Central Texas VA
On Thursday, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, which has totaled 3,128 positive COVID-19 cases, reported that 80 people are now known to have died from COVID-19 were treated at the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
This data was obtained after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs implemented a COVID-19 dashboard online at bit.ly/3oPApcy.
“The public-facing report provides the same aggregated information that is available to VA leaders and clinicians, and displays all known VA COVID-19 cases that are tested or treated at a VA facility,” the VA said in a statement posted to its website.
However, these datasets can include individuals residing outside of Bell County, as the health care system’s scope reaches veterans throughout Central Texas.
Area school districts
There are 38 cases spanning 13 campuses in the Belton Independent School District: nine at Belton High, five at Belton Middle School, four at Sparta Elementary, four at Lake Belton Middle School, three at Charter Oak Elementary, three at Lakewood Elementary, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, South Belton Middle School, two at Lake Belton Middle School, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary and one at North Belton Middle School.
The district reported that an additional three cases were identified at “other departments / buildings.” In total, about 0.28 percent of the Belton ISD’s population is recovering from COVID-19, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Salado ISD has 19 active cases after a kindergarten student at Thomas Arnold Elementary and an employee at Salado High tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny announced in his daily newsletter.
“Please continue to be careful through social distancing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large groups of people so we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” he said.
Killeen ISD has registered 116 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days — about 8.1 percent of its total infections. Killeen ISD has totaled 1,435 cases since March 16: 683 students and 752 employees, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, showed 11 infections: three at Temple High, two at Bonham Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Lamar Middle School, one at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Raye-Allen Elementary and one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 19,387; 17,787 recovered; 1,600 active, 161 less than Wednesday; 255 dead*, 152 with comorbidities (60.66 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) 116 people listed as hospitalized, 10 less than Wednesday. 24 ICU beds were listed as available, 6 more than Wednesday.
Temple: 5,962 cases (30 more than listed Wednesday), 94 deaths
Killeen: 7,546 cases (74 more than Wednesday), 75 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 2,549 cases (21 more than Wednesday), 36 deaths
Harker Heights: 1,316 cases (8 more than Wednesday), 21 deaths
Other: 2,014 cases (11 more than Wednesday), 29 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 83,894 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to tdtnews.com/coronavirus/ to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard, hotline phone number, online waitlist, second dose appointments and to be a vaccine distribution volunteer.