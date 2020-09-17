Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday lowering restrictions in 19 of 22 hospital regions in the state, including Bell County, as the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas has been diminished.
The key figure Abbott talked about was if the number of COVID hospitalizations is less than 15 percent of capacity in the 22 hospital regions, it allows opening of more businesses. If hospitalizations are greater than 15 percent, more restrictions are required.
The three regions still under previous restrictions are the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Victoria areas, where the virus continues expanding too much to expand their openings, Abbott said in a livestreamed press conference.
All of the other 19 regions are able to open at the expanded capacity announced Thursday.
For the 19 hospital regions, Abbott said, most facilities that were limited to 50 percent capacity — retail, restaurants, libraries, gyms — can increase to 75 percent capacity as early as Monday.
Hospitals in those regions can return to normal elective surgeries, he said.
Nursing homes — where some of the most vulnerable to coronavirus reside — will be allowed to open starting Thursday for visitation for caregivers only. But the care facilities must have no COVID outbreak for visitation to be allowed.
Cecile Young, executive commissioner for Texas Health and Human Services, welcomed the announcement for nursing home residents. “Expanding visitation is wonderful news for our families and residents of these facilities,” she said, adding that the residents had to be in isolation.
“Families will be pleased and residents will be comforted,” Young said.
It’s a challenge, Abbott said, but “Texans have already shown that they’re up to that challenge.”
Texas is on a downtrend because Texans are taking COVID seriously, Abbott said, by wearing masks, implementing social distancing, washing hands and other safety practices.
Hospitalizations for coronavirus have been cut by two-thirds, Abbott said, and the number of people recovering from COVID has skyrocketed.
For months, businesses have been allowed to open at a 50 percent capacity.
Abbott noted that some people want to open at 100 percent as if COVID does not exist, but the state leaders agreed on the proposed approach because they didn’t want any business to be forced to ratchet back down.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said as a physician his top priority is prevention. “I lost a very close personal friend to COVID-19,” he said.
“We are taking the steps necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19” in our communities, he said.
Because bars are nationally recognized as COVID spreading locations, they are not allowed to open at this time, the governor said. He added that they are working to get them back open, with associations and others coming up with helpful ideas.
Personal vigilance is most important, Abbott said, particularly with students returning to school.
He noted that we need to be mindful of those suffering from the pandemic in other ways — from lost jobs, isolation, mental problems and a myriad of other issues.
Abbott said they are working on ways to restore livelihoods, and that requires a framework to protect the most vulnerable.
Most of the deaths in Texas have been people over 70, Abbott said, with half of those over 80. We need to shield the seniors, he said.
When COVID hospitalizations are high, Abbott said, it means it needs to be contained. When it is low, it means businesses can be opened.
No one should have any doubt anymore that these safety measures are effective, Hellerstedt said, noting that they have worked in the second most populous state in the country.
“We are up to this task,” Hellerstedt said.
Abbott said there would be a massive increase in testing, noting the state is scheduled to receive millions of the “15-minute tests.”
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick thanked all the first responders – medical personnel, firefighters, EMTs, police officers, for stepping up and working long hours to quell the virus.