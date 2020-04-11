Seniors living in the area served by the Central Texas Counties of Governments — Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills, and San Saba counties — may be eligible to receive free meals.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced in March that Texas has received a $16.2 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living to help communities provide meals for older adults.
Funding in the amount of $304,295 was allocated to the Central Texas Area Agency on Aging for seniors living its service area.
Seniors age 60 and older affected by the COVID-19 stay-in-place order are eligible for the meals.
The $304,295 will pay for 1,433 seniors to receive five meals a week for eight weeks, said George Losoya, director of the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas.
Frozen meals are purchased by Hill Country Community Action and will be distributed once every two weeks, 10 meals, to the seniors’ homes, Losoya said. If home delivery service is impacted by COVID-19, pick-up sites will be made available through senior centers in the seven-county region.
The grant was part of a $250 million outlay authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in March. Originally created by the Older Americans Act of 1965, these programs provide meals to more than 2.4 million older adults nationwide each year, both through home delivery and in places such as community centers
To request a meal, contact Hill Country Community Action at 325-372-5167 x227 or toll free 1-866-372-5167 x227 to begin the intake process.