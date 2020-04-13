BELTON — A Temple woman arrested on a warrant faces additional charges after she allegedly spit on a Bell County Jail employee.
Sharnique Shawnna Norris, 49, allegedly said she wanted “to infect everyone” and to “spread the virus” when she allegedly spit on a triage nurse, Maj. T.J. Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Norris had no symptoms when she was admitted to the jail, but she is monitored by medical staff using Centers for Disease Control protocols. Norris is housed away from other inmates.
Cruz said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the jail.
Norris was not taken to the hospital to be tested, Bell County Lt. Bob Reinhard said.
“Instead, we stay in constant contact with our local hospitals and the Bell County Health District and receive guidance from both as to how to best handle these cases,” Reinhard said.
Norris is charged with harassment by a person in a correctional or detention facility and failure to identify fugitive with the intent to give false information, jail records show.
Her bonds totaled $151,000. The arrest warrant was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
She has several aliases, according to the jail. They include various derivations of her name plus other last names, like Sharmique Williams, Nico Lambert, Tanya Stevens and several others.
Norris was previously arrested Dec. 18, 2018, and charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony. The arresting agency was the sheriff’s department.
Jail precautions
The Bell County Jail has “ramped up” their cleaning and sterilization at the loop jail and all county buildings to make sure everything is kept clean,” Reinhard said.
County Judge David Blackburn initiated a temporary relief policy for COVID-19 that allows for all county employees to apply for leave if they feel they are considered high risk or have family members that need their attention at home. If Blackburn approves the leave, those employees are not required to come to work, he said.
“We have had a few people apply for this leave, even fewer approved for leave, but we have not had to send anyone home because of COVID-19,” Reinhard said.