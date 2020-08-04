Local health officials announced Tuesday another Bell County resident died from COVID-19 as the number of recoveries crossed the 2,000 mark and a slight uptick in new cases was reported.
“We also, very sadly, must report our 20th death: A male from Harker Heights in his 60s who had been battling COVID-19 since last month,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our condolences go out to his family in this very sad and difficult time.”
The man is the first Bell County resident to die from the virus this month.
As Bell County saw another death, neighboring Lampasas County reported two residents died from COVID-19 over the weekend. Four Lampasas County residents have died from the virus.
Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Bell County’s death tally at 33 on Tuesday.
The state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19. That information is not available to the Bell County Public Health District, which relies on hospitals for coronavirus deaths.
The Bell health district confirmed 81 additional infections and 248 new recoveries Tuesday. At least 3,574 residents have tested positive for the virus, with 2,207 recoveries.
Robison-Chadwell pointed out the overall total increased by 82 because one infection from last month was just added to the COVID-19 dashboard.
Young Bell County residents continued to drive increases, according to health district data.
Of the newly added cases, 18 are residents younger than 20; 12 are in their 20s; 18 are in their 30s; 13 in their 40s; 11 in their 50s; five in their 60s; and five in their 70s.
In recent weeks, the health district director has highlighted an emerging trend of residents younger than 20 testing positive for the virus.
The rate of positive COVID-19 tests steadily climbed again. The health district pinned it at 9.86 percent. At least 36,235 tests have been performed in Bell County.
Since the health district started reporting the positivity rate on June 16, the rate has more than tripled. The rate was 2.8 percent on June 16, according to the health district.
The health district also reported four residents were hospitalized and one was admitted to an intensive care unit. Since March, 194 residents have been hospitalized and 54 were admitted to an ICU.
In Lampasas County, officials reported two additional deaths added over the weekend, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 3,574/ 2,207 recovered, 33 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 194
Admitted to ICU: Ever 54
Temple: 1,209
Killeen: 1,243
Belton: 492
Harker Heights: 225
Other: 405
*Death totals include 13 from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 36,235 tests administered with a 9.863 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.