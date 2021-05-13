Temple College will receive about $10.7 million in emergency federal funds that will be used for student aid and additional expenses incurred by the school during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.
The money comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law March 11, officials said.
Temple College is grateful to have been awarded $10,785,585, Brandon Bozon, vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer, said.
Of the HEERF III funds, about $5.5 million must be distributed to students in the form of grants, Bozon said.
“Temple College has already distributed almost $1.6 million in grants to students using HEERF funding, and with the most recent allocation, plans to increase that aid substantially during the 2021-2022 academic year,” Bozon said in a statement.
College spokeswoman Ellen Davis said the school will provide emergency grants to students as it has done earlier during the coronvirus crisis.
“We are going to give $300 emergency aid grants to all students who enroll in 6 hours of classes this summer and $500 emergency aid grants to students who enroll in 12 hours of classes this fall,” Davis told the Telegram.
The remaining funds, Bozon said, will be used by the college on expenses incurred during the pandemic.
“This aid will be utilized by the college to offset revenue losses and additional expenses incurred as a result of COVID-19 and to increase the College’s technology infrastructure so that it is better positioned to respond to future challenges,” Bozon said.
The college is still finalizing details of its infrastructure improvements, Bozon said.
“We have a long list of ideas to improve the performance of the college’s network, security and hardware so that our students and faculty can use a wider range of remote and in-classroom learning resources and techniques, but they still need to be presented to and approved by the president and board,” Bozon said.