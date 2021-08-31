As local emergency rooms continue to be strained, Bell County announced Tuesday an effort to relieve some of that pressure.
The county has partnered with Bio IQ to host a series of 14 COVID-19 testing sites around the county, starting Wednesday and ending Tuesday, Sept. 14. Testing sites will change each day, alternating between Temple, Belton, Killeen and Harker Heights.
Bob Reinhard, director of Bell County Emergency Management, said the testing sites aim to cut down on local visits to the emergency rooms.
“In talking with our local health care providers, we learned that each of our hospitals was seeing its emergency department inundated with people looking to get COVID testing,” Reinhard said. “It is putting an additional strain on what is an already strained system.”
County officials said the sites will be run by Bio IQ employees, offering PCR tests to those who visit.
James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said that while the PCR tests are not rapid, they do yield more reliable results. Those who get tested will receive their results in either an email or a text message.
Testing sites will offer a chance to sign up early through Bio IQ’s website, https://bit.ly/3mMmqXt, but it is not required.
County officials said the testing sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and at every location.
Testing will start Wednesday in Killeen at St Luke United Methodist Church, 700 N. Fourth St. The following day, the clinic will be in Harker Heights at the Summit Soccer Fields, 401 N. Amy Lane.
On Friday and Saturday, the clinic will be at the First Baptist Church in Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave.
On Sunday, the clinic will be in Belton at the Central Texas Council of Governments building, 2180 N. Main St.
Clinics next week
Next week, the clinic will return to Killeen on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 6 and 7, first at Old Nolan Middle School, 505 Jasper Road, followed by Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place.
The clinic will be in Belton on Sept. 8, at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
On Thursday, Sept. 9, the clinic will return to the Summit Soccer Fields in Harker Heights followed by the Expo Center in Belton on Friday, Sept. 10.
On Sept. 11-12, the clinic will be at First Baptist Church Temple followed by the old bank site next to the Central Fire Station, 201 S. Fifth St.
On Sept. 13, the clinic will visit the Clements Boys and Girls Club, 5100 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
The last clinic will be at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. FM 2401, on Sept. 14.
“We hope that by offering testing at sites in four different cities over two weeks that everyone will be able to find a time and location that works for them,” Reinhard said. “Our goal is to give patients another resource to keep their family and community safe, while alleviating strain on our local healthcare providers.”