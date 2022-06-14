Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll 911 to as cases remain low.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the new deaths were two men in their 60s and 70s, respectively.
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district for a total of 295 active cases, 128 more than last reported on Jun 2.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 81.28 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, an uptick from 46.02 since the June report.
Officials said the county hasn’t seen some COVID-19 variants that have been reported in other Texas counties, including Travis.
Of the 48,132 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,926 have recovered, and 911 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 30 of the 1,081 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
At-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.