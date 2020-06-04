More recreational areas — including campground reservation spots — at Bell County lake parks are reopening, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday.
Corps-operated campgrounds at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake will begin to phase-in reopening for double occupancy sites effective, the release said. Campground reservations and payments must be made in advance at http://www.recreation.gov. To protect the staff and visitors, all transactions must be made online.
Day use parks began reopening on May 7, and campgrounds began reopening May 20, unless otherwise closed for maintenance issues, according to a news release from the Corps of Engineers. Within these parks, various facilities such as playgrounds, day use group shelters, and group camping areas remain closed.
Other measures include:
• Visitor centers and lake offices remain closed to the public until further notice.
• Group shelters, group camping areas, pavilions, sports courts, and playgrounds are not available until further notice.
• Restroom facilities are cleaned on a scheduled basis, but cannot be considered as sanitized with respect to COVID-19, the Corps said.
“The decision to re-open is specific to each recreation area and is based largely on the safety of our staff and visitors,” the Corps said in the release. “All visitors should contact the lake project office for specific site openings or view the latest facility status at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/lake/lakefacilities.htm.”
Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state and federal authorities to include the Centers for Disease Control guidelines in place at these facilities. CDC recommendations for group sizes, face coverings, and hygiene when using park facilities.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the Fort Worth District webpage at www.swf.usace.army.mil for the latest information. Visit www.recreation.gov to determine the status of campgrounds that are on the reservation system.