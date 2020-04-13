Gov. Greg Abbott extended his month-old disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, he announced Sunday afternoon via proclamation.
The move allows him to continue using a slew of powers to address the crisis, most notably his ability to authorize "the use of all available and necessary state government resources to help manage" the pandemic.
"By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health," Abbott said in a statement. "I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Abbott issued his original declaration nearly a month ago, on March 13
Texas reports 13,484 cases and 271 deaths
Texas reported 923 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of about 7% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 13,484. No new counties reported their first cases Sunday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 3,561, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,644 cases.The state has reported 17 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 271 — an increase of about 7% from Saturday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 41 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Sunday, 1,338 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 176 patients from Saturday. At least 124,553 tests have been conducted.
