As local residents continue to struggle due to COVID-19, the city of Temple and United Way of Central Texas are partnering to help.
The city announced Tuesday that it will partner with the organization on an emergency rental assistance program for those affected by the virus.
Assistance is available through the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program for tenants behind on their rent as a result of the pandemic. The program can pay up to six months’ rent for eligible households.
“While we’ve all been affected by COVID-19, many members of our community are still struggling as a result of the pandemic,” Nancy Glover, Temple’s director of housing and development, said. “We are grateful for this partnership that will bring some much-needed relief to residents.”
Those in need of information, or who wish to apply to the program, can go to templetx.gov/TERAP.
Coronavirus cases
After a decrease of more than 100 active cases over the weekend, the Bell County Public Health District reported a spike of new cases Tuesday.
The district showed 2,034 active cases on its online dashboard — a rise of 233 active cases compared to Monday’s case count. This spike did not include any new deaths, with the county remaining at 508.
The county’s incidence rate rose to 560.4 cases of the virus per 100,000 people.
In total the county has seen 27,573 reported cases of the virus during the pandemic, with 25,031 of those having recovered.
As local cases rose, Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw a slight decrease in the number of hospitalizations from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that the region now had 23.67 percent of its hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
The department’s dashboard shows the service area having 1,145 staffed hospital beds, with 271 occupied by confirmed coronavirus patients.
School district cases
Belton Independent School District updated its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday showing a total of 110 cases in the district.
Cases of the virus are present at each of the district’s 18 campuses except for one, Lake Belton Middle School, including its other facilities and departments. The cases seen by the district currently account for 0.699 percent of its school population.
Officials with Temple ISD, which started classes Tuesday, said the district will send its COVID-19 data to the Texas Education Agency.
“We plan to keep sharing our information with TEA for them to update their dashboard,” Jon Wallin, spokesman for the district, said. “We do not plan to bring our dashboard back at this point.”
Belton ISD vaccinations
Belton ISD announced Tuesday that it will hold another round of two vaccination clinics next week, partnering with the Texas National Guard.
The district will open the two clinics to the public, administering doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 12 and older. Officials will require those under 18 to be accompanied by an adult.
The two clinics will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 30. The first morning clinic will be at the district’s transportation building, 1100 Industrial Park Blvd. in Belton, with the afternoon clinic at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
“Our hope is that offering community-wide vaccine clinics at our facilities will make it easier and more convenient for community members to do their part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Marylisa Fanning, director of health services for the district, said. “We are thankful to have community partners come alongside us to help make this possible.”
BELL COUNTY COVID-19 CASES
• Total cases: 27,573, 25,031 recovered, 508 dead
• Temple: 7,959 – up 25 from Monday.
• Killeen: 11,548 – up 79 from Monday.
• Belton: 3,370 – up 10 from Monday.
• Harker Heights: 1,866 – up 9 from Monday.
• Other: 2,841 – up 10 from Monday.