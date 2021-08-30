Even as active cases of COVID-19 reach all-time highs in Milam County, vaccinations against the virus are also on the rise.
Milam County Judge Steve Young said the county saw its highest day of active cases last week with 211, as well as two new deaths bringing the total to 59. He said this was despite more than 150 people getting vaccinated over the weekend at a clinic in Cameron.
Young said the recent full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as more people knowing someone who has or had the virus, is pushing more people to get vaccinated.
“I think people are waking up to the fact that this vaccine is the solution to the problem,” Young said. “It is not bad.”
Young said last week he had received a call from a resident who had yelled at him when the county offered money to residents to get their children vaccinated. He said this resident, who previously was against the vaccine, called to apologize about his conduct and tell him that he just got vaccinated.
On Monday, Young reported that the county had 194 active cases of the virus, which surpasses the highest count seen during the previous wave of 173.
The county’s website also shows 20 people in the county currently hospitalized, with nine of those on ventilators.
Milam County has continued to hold vaccination clinics, including one each day of the week this week. Young said the county also does home visits for people who are unable to get to the sites.
Young said about 40 percent of the county is vaccinated.
School cases
Several school districts in the county have also seen cases as they start classes, with many children not yet being vaccinated.
On Friday Rockdale Independent School District announced that it had quarantined its entire fourth grade class due to COVID-19.The class will not attend school for 10 days while the district cleans its classrooms.
Cameron ISD reported that it has seen some cases of the virus since school started, though it is working to keep that number low.
Kevin Sprinkles, superintendent of the district, said only a few cases have been seen with currently seven students and two staff members with the virus.
“However, the district understands that this is a very fluid situation and things can change quickly,” Sprinkles said. “We continue to employ rigorous health and safety protocols in an effort to protect our Yoemen Family and mitigate any impediments to the learning environment.”
Sprinkles said the district will partner with the county on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for a vaccine clinic aimed at those 12 years old and older.
Buckholts ISD
Remy Godfrey, superintendent of Buckholts ISD, said her district had not yet seen any cases of COVID-19 this school year but was still making plans just in case.
Godfrey said she expected this year to be similar to last year, where the district would not see any cases until they suddenly did. She said this is why she and the school board were preparing now instead of waiting.
One of these preparations, Godfrey said, was the school board looking at setting up rules regarding a mask mandate Monday night at their meeting.
“We definitely try to keep things small and try to keep things clean, but I think we all, as superintendents in Milam County, are trying to prepare for the worst again,” Godfrey said. “It is really something we will need a larger state decision, outside of what we have been getting.”
Godfrey said the district was also working on keeping students distanced while hosting testing and vaccination clinics for students and the local community.