The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held three days of Revival by live streaming around the world beginning Monday.
The theme of this year’s Revival was Pursued. Brian Rayburn, pastor to students at Encounter Church in Ventura, Calif., was this year’s featured speaker. Praise and worship was led by Revenant Worship out of Dallas. As in years past, each evening also featured testimonies from students.
For Revival co-director Emily Wagner, senior social work major from Round Rock, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis was equal parts frustrating and inspiring.
“It’s been completely wrecked, but in a completely good way,” Wagner said in a news release.
She said the ups and downs of planning the event for the last few months led to some tears, but it opened her eyes to the ways God is using this year’s Revival.
“He is pushing us and saying ‘I have no limits and no boundaries,’ so let’s make sure that Revival has no limits or boundaries,” Wagner said.
While the move to a live stream format meant this was the first UMHB Revival in years to not feature the signature tent on the campus quad, it also meant opening it up to a much larger audience.
“With so much feeling out of control right now, I’m so excited to be bringing Revival into people’s homes,” Wagner said. “I may be alone in my house, but people around Texas, America and the world are sitting around doing the same thing.”
Before it began, Revival organizers received countless messages on social media from current students, graduates and prospective Crusaders around the world, expressing delight at the opportunity to attend Revival from home.
One of the most important aspects of Revival has always been the evangelism that takes place throughout the event. In years past, small group leaders have spread across the quad after each evening’s activities, leading discussions and answering questions from attendees, some of whom might not yet be believers.
To achieve this same evangelism in a virtual setting, this year’s steering committee created small group meetings on the Zoom platform. The links to those meetings were posted to the Revival webpage and could be shared by committee members in the online discussion thread, where leaders interacted with attendees and tried to make personal connections.