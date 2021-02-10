Vaccinations at the Sammons Community Center in Temple and the Bell County Expo Center in Belton on Thursday are postponed in response to inclement weather, a local official said.
“We made this decision out of an abundance of caution,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in a news release. “Giving the potential for freezing rain and low temperatures, we wanted to ensure the safety of everyone coming to be vaccinated, as well as that of our staff and volunteers.”
Appointments at the Bell County Expo Center were automatically rescheduled to Friday, while bookings at the Sammons Community Center were rescheduled to Wednesday. However, Bell County spokesman James Stafford warned that individuals may receive emails inaccurately confirming their initial appointment.
“Due to technical issues with the county’s scheduling system, it is possible some people may receive emails incorrectly confirming their original appointment time and date,” he said. “Bell County officials apologize for this confusion but request that vaccine recipients disregard any such communications. Patients will only be on the list of eligible recipients on the new day. If they attempt to visit a vaccination center on any other day, they will be turned away.”
The Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., will remain open for its scheduled appointments, as Blackburn said closures were determined by each vaccination center.
“Each site was allowed to make their own determination, and a big part of that decision process involves the availability of our volunteers … which is very site specific,” he said.
Bell County officials will continue to monitor weather conditions for the upcoming days.
“Plans are in place to guarantee new appointments and vaccine doses for anyone whose appointment might be impacted by weather closures,” Stafford said. “For the most up-to-date information on the closures of Bell County vaccination centers, please monitor the Bell County website and Facebook page.”
Despite these temporary and unexpected closures, Blackburn is pleased with the efficiency in which the vaccination centers have been administered doses in the days prior.
“I think every day that we vaccinate, we learn how to do it more efficiently and more expeditiously,” he told the Telegram. “I think that is because of the volunteers, the staff and the scheduling approach we are taking.”
On Wednesday, Stafford told the Telegram that 16,816 vaccinations had been administered across its two first-dose vaccination centers — sites that are in their fourth week of operation. Meanwhile, 3,413 second doses are reported to have been administered at the Bell County Expo Center following four days in service. These figures do not take Wednesday’s inoculations into account, as Bell County provides vaccination updates the following morning.