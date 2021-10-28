Local veterans and their families will have the chance to be some of the first to receive booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Officials at the Olin E. Teague Veteran Center in Temple announced a clinic to administer these booster shots, as well as flu vaccines, on Saturday. The clinic will administer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, even to those who received a Pfizer shot.
The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the veteran center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
Canaan Brumley, spokesperson for the center, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now allowing people to mix and match their booster shots.
“CDC’s recommendations now allow the mix and match dosing for booster shots but eligible individuals are highly encouraged to receive the same vaccine they received for their first two doses as their booster,” Brumley said.
Those interested in getting the Moderna booster shot will need to have had their last shot at least six months prior, with those wanting the Johnson & Johnson shot only needing to wait two months. Brumley said all veterans and their registered family members are eligible to receive the flu vaccine.
Veterans attending the clinic must bring their Veteran Affairs identification card as well as their COVID-19 vaccination card.
Brumley said the booster shots are meant to boost antibody protection when it has decreased over time, even as initial doses of the vaccine remain highly effective.
COVID-19 data
On Thursday, the regional percentage of beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — fell slightly.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed on its dashboard that the service area saw a 0.1 percentage point drop since Wednesday for a new rate of 7.65 percent. The region now has 1,151 total staffed hospital beds, with 88 taken up by patients with COVID-19.
Trauma Service Area L includes all of the hospitals within Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
The Bell County Public Health District dashboard also showed a decrease in active COVID-19 cases, with deaths from the virus remaining at 711.
On Wednesday, the district showed a decrease of 58 active cases of the virus to 349. This also resulted in the fall of the local incidence rate of the virus, with 96.16 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
The county has seen 33,626 cases of the virus and 32,566 recoveries since the pandemic’s start.
School cases
Temple Independent School District had only one active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Thursday, which was located at Lamar Middle School.
Belton ISD had 13 active cases of the virus on its dashboard, with three confirmed and 10 probable. The district’s cases include one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at High Point Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School and one at North Belton Middle School. The district also has two cases at Belton New Tech High School, two at Lake Belton High School and one in another building or department.
Salado ISD had only one case of the virus in the past week, which was a student at Salado Middle School
Killeen ISD showed 48 active cases on its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday, with 35 students and 13 staff members with the virus.