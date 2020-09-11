TROY — Troy Police officers were called at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday to the McDonald’s inside Love’s Travel Stop, 1610 Cotton Gin Road, for a woman who wasn’t wearing a mask and wouldn’t put one on, Troy Police Chief Gary Smith said Friday.
Smith said the woman was quite irate with a McDonald’s clerk, and was cursing and yelling when officers arrived.
The woman told officers she had a medical condition that prevented her from wearing a mask inside the restaurant. Since there was no way to confirm that, the officers told the clerk it was her option not to wear one.
It took a little while, but the officers managed to calm her and the clerk. No citations were issued.
This was the first call Troy Police Department has received a call about something who wasn’t complying by wearing a mask, Smith said.