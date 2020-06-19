The state of Texas next week will offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at three temporary sites across Bell County, according to local officials.
The three testing sites will come after a two-week spike in coronavirus cases in Bell County. Since June 8, 261 residents have tested positive for the virus. June, so far, has seen at least 346 infections.
Bell County has at least 699 cases, according to the latest figures from the Bell County Public Health District.
The state will set up a drive-through testing site 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Holland Volunteer Fire Department Fire Station, 105 Travis St. It is for one day only.
The next day, the state will move its testing site to the Central Bell County Fire & Rescue Station, 100 N. Main St. in Nolanville. Again, it is for a single day, and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Then the state will stand up its COVID-19 testing site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26-28 at the Temple Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.
Testing is by appointment only. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register.
People will be tested only if they have COVID-19 symptoms. Those include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and a loss of taste or smell.
Rural Bell County has had at least 60 coronavirus infections while Temple has had at least 246, according to health district data.