Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar does not expect the state’s economy to bounce back right away.
It will be a long road to recovery, Hegar told Bell County residents during a Monday event hosted by the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
“We don’t think the recovery in the economy will be a V-shaped recovery — in other words, a very rapid recovery,” the comptroller said. “It’s going to be more of a U-shaped recovery — a long recovery.”
Texas cannot recover unless the nation and world also do so, he said. Governments have shut down their economies to halt the spread of COVID-19. Those decisions ultimately impact every economy in the world, Hegar said.
“Just to put it in perspective, Texas exports roughly 19 percent of all of the United States’ exports,” said the man who collects the state’s revenues and provides economic forecasts to legislators. “I make that point really just to show that Texas is very much tied to the international economy, and so therefore, even if the Texas economy and the U.S. economy seem stronger than that around the world, we’re still tied to that.”
Right now, it’s too murky for Hegar to provide an accurate assessment of how COVID-19 is impacting the state, he said. It might take months to do that. A decade ago during the Great Recession, Hegar pointed out it took about six months for Texas to truly feel an impact in its revenues.
“Now obviously in this event, sales tax is going to be impacted immediately,” Hegar said, explaining that sales tax is the largest revenue source for the state.
The state’s sales tax revenue fell by 9.3 percent last month — the largest decline since January 2010, The Texas Tribune reported. Texas collected $2.58 billion in sales tax in April.
Later this summer, Hegar will give the Legislature his estimates for the state’s revenue. The report — which will likely see decreased revenue projections — will affect the current budget and the next one, he said.
“When we do make that revision, we expect it will be in literally the billions of dollars. The question is we just don’t know how many billions,” Hegar said, adding that the final amount will depend on the reopening of the economies around the world.
Economic forecasts may be bleak right now, but Hegar expects the Lone Star State to keep leading in economic growth.
“In the long run, we think Texas will once again outpace the national average — we’ve outpaced the national average in economic growth year after year after year historically,” the comptroller said. “But unfortunately, we think the double impact of the pandemic plus the oil and gas impact here in Texas, that’s going to take Texas a little bit longer to get to that than some of the other states getting back to their growth.”
Hegar sees another glimmer of hope.
“Texas has a lot of great resilient people. We have a lot of great business people in this state. I feel very confident that we’re going to come out of this as a state stronger,” the comptroller said. “But we also have to keep in mind there are a lot of individuals and a lot of businesses that are really struggling, and I think it’s really important that we all row the boat and try to figure out how to help those individuals as we transition to whatever this new norm is.”