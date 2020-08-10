Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott touted his district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the district’s annual convocation Monday morning.
During the event for teachers and staff, Ott highlighted Temple ISD’s collective determination in providing students a balanced education despite a number of learning interruptions. However, this year’s celebration was unique, as it was delivered online via a YouTube video.
“This is a far stretch from the usual convocation, where we celebrate our staff members, campuses and district accomplishments,” Ott said in the video. “I think it’s important to shine a bright light on what I believe was our greatest accomplishment this year … and that was our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ott focused on Temple ISD’s ability to pivot and adapt during unprecedented times, citing a variety of recent initiatives: grab-and-go meals, remote learning packets, virtual staff meetings, online classrooms and new facility protocols.
“You led this entire community, our families and our children in a way that was admired and revered across the region and certainly across the state,” he said. “Let’s continue to support each other in this great community, as we forge our new path.”
But Ott stressed how that path can be difficult to pave without a “playbook” — especially during a time of crisis.
“Nonetheless TISD has put forth the best-laid plans reviewed by our local health district and other professionals,” he said. “These efforts represent a balance of safety and educational continuity, and it does not allow one to compromise the other.”
Ott is comfortable with Temple ISD’s chances, and referenced Bell County Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith’s ongoing assessments for return-to-school plans.
Smith, who ordered school districts to submit a comprehensive reopening plan to the health district by Aug. 21, described the Temple and Killeen independent school districts as having model plans.
“If numbers were better in this community, they would be ready to move forward,” Smith said in late July.
Their plans follow Texas Education Agency guidance; require all students and staff members to wear masks; and staff must check all students’ temperatures when they arrive and send any child with a fever above 100 degrees home.
Districts also will be required to close campuses that have 2 percent or more of their enrollment test positive for the coronavirus in a seven-day period to prevent further spread and for the facility to be sanitized.
Ott said three factors will contribute to Temple ISD’s continued success: staying calm, not falling into a single-minded focus and staying connected.
“I am asking for all of you to continue staying connected throughout this entire school year no matter the circumstances,” he said. “I cannot think of a group that I would rather be a part of going into next year than all of you. I want to be right here with you … And nothing will ever change the way I feel about you and our students.”
Ott’s full convocation speech may be viewed online at https://bit.ly/2DQzJC0.