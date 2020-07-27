SALADO — The Salado Museum and College Park on Monday announced the cancellation of the 2020 Salado Scottish Gathering and Highland Games, scheduled for Nov. 13-15, due to considerations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum’s board of directors met Saturday to consider input from the Scottish Gathering Committee and made the decision that it would not be possible to host the event this year.
“This is the first time the Scottish Gathering has been canceled in our 59-year history,” Dave Swarthout, museum executive director, said in a news release. “But in the current climate of COVID-19, we realize there is no feasible way to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the environment our participants know and love.”
“The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved is to take a hiatus for 2020,” he said. “But our community and the countless volunteers who make this event happen are resilient and we will be back next year stronger than ever.”
The games are expected to return in November 2021.