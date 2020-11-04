The Bell County Public Health District announced a new COVID-19 related fatality on Wednesday, bringing the county death toll to 102.
“That is one more added death for a woman in her 90s from Killeen,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. Of the deaths, 71 were listed as having comorbidities — other factors that may have lead to or played a factor in the deaths.
Bell County has now registered 6,664 cumulative cases, and at least 6,116 people have reportedly recovered. Active cases dropped to 548 — 16 fewer than Tuesday.
Robison-Chadwell highlighted how the health district has continued to improve how data is calculated on its dashboard.
“Today we initiated a small change that we had been working on in our data set once we started receiving death certificates,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Calculating active cases is merely requiring the recovered number be subtracted from the total (cases). We included an algorithm to automatically remove deaths from the recovered figure instead of having to subtract them as well. We’re hoping this makes reading the data even simpler for everyone.”
Local school districts
Active cases in the Belton Independent School District reached 17 on Wednesday with about 59 percent stemming from Belton High — a campus which postponed Friday night’s varsity football game against Harker Heights High in response to the new infections.
Belton ISD Athletic Director Sam Skidmore said an update regarding next week’s game versus Temple High will be released on Friday.
Lake Belton High reports two active cases, while Charter Oak Elementary, Chisholm Trail Elementary, High Point Elementary, Lake Belton Middle School and South Middle School each have one.
Elementary school campuses in the Killeen Independent School District totaled 100 cumulative lab-confirmed cases on Wednesday. The district saw 11 percent of these cases come in the last week, and has collectively reached 262 cases since March 16.
The Rogers Independent School District reported nine active cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days — just two shy from a campus closure.
“If 2 percent of staff/student total is positive within a seven-day period, the campus is required to close for up to five days for cleaning,” according to a statement on Rogers ISD’s dashboard.
The data, which can be accessed online at bit.ly/32dmbd8, shows there have been 17 cases tallied since the school year began — 1.7 percent of the district’s total population.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which is reporting known cases between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 shows eight infections spanning five district buildings: three at Temple High, one at Travis Elementary, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one at the administration building.
The Salado Independent School District last recorded a case of COVID-19 on Sunday, when an eighth-grader tested positive.