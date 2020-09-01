Baylor Scott & White Health on Tuesday launched a new digital monitoring app for children who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the health system said in a news release.
It is free to use and open to all people, Baylor Scott & White said. Users do not have to be a patient of the hospital system to use the service.
Visit bswhealth.com/COVID19 or download the MyBSWHealth app from the App Store on your iPhone or Google Play on your Android phone to access the digital tool.
People also can text BETTER to 88408 to download the app, according to the news release.
“In the face of a pandemic, with many ambiguities surrounding nearly every aspect of life these days, Baylor Scott & White has expanded digital at-home care for patients affected by COVID-19 to offer greater support to families — both pediatric patients and their parents,” said Dr. Tiffany Berry, a family medicine physician and chief medical officer of Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance.
The Bell County Public Health District said Tuesday 600 residents younger than 20 have tested positive for the virus. Overall, 4,790 infections are known here, with 4,323 recoveries and 59 deaths.
The virtual at-home monitoring service has been available for adults older than 18 since May.
The service allows users to receive detailed quarantine instructions; checks on a person’s symptoms twice a day; care management; and telehealth visits.
“This gives parents and children who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 an ‘at their fingertips’ supportive experience and extends care and monitoring for patients while they are isolating at home,” the news release states.
So far, Baylor Scott & White said it has conducted more than 65,000 visits about the virus through this service.
“As part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we created a digital at-home support option for adults, which has so far supported more than 15,000 Texans who were treating mild COVID-19 illness at home,” Berry said. “With this expansion, we seek to give our patient families the tools they need to feel supported through the months to come.”
Since launching the app in 2018, the medical system has provided almost 265,000 digital screenings.
“This process has allowed tens of thousands of Texans with mild symptoms to be evaluated outside of Baylor Scott & White clinics and emergency departments — further ensuring that hospitals are ready for those who need care most during this time,” the health system stated in a news release.