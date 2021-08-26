As cases in county continued to rise and fall Thursday, the Bell County Public Health District reported four new COVID-19 deaths.
The deaths — which bring the count to 512 — are the third set reported by the district over the past month. Cases also rose in the county as the district added 154 for a total of 2,071 active cases.
The rise in cases was reflected in the county’s incidence rate, which is now 570.6 cases per 100,000 people.
The district’s dashboard also shows that the county has seen a total of 28,048 cases of the virus with 25,465 people having recovered so far.
As local cases rose, so too did the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on its dashboard that the service area now has 23.21 percent of its hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. Recent hospitalization rates over the past two weeks have been some of the highest seen in the region during the entire pandemic.
According to the dashboard, of the 1,202 staffed hospital beds in the service area, 279 are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients.
School cases
Belton Independent School District showed a rise in active cases on its campuses Thursday for a total of 140.
The district continues to see at least one case at each of its 18 campuses, in addition to 11 at its other buildings and departments. Belton High School has the most cases with 32, followed by Lake Belton High School with 17.
The increase in cases now means that almost 1 percent, 0.941 percent, of the district’s population has the virus.
Salado ISD superintendent Michael Novotny reported Thursday that the district saw almost a doubling of active cases — rising from 10 to 19.
Thomas Arnold Elementary now has nine active cases among students and Salado Middle School has 10 active cases with one being a teacher and the rest students. Currently, Salado High School has no active cases.
On its dashboard Killeen ISD reported a total of 167 active COVID-19 cases, 116 among students and 51 among teachers.
State medical personnel
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Department of State Health Services would now deploy another 2,500 medical staff to hospitals and nursing homes around the state.
This is the third deployment of additional medical staff, bringing the total now to 8,100. The state has worked with staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to facilities in need.
In addition to personnel, the governor said the state is providing additional medical equipment such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators and heart monitors.
“The medical personnel and equipment deployed by DSHS (Department of State Health Services) will provide crucial support to our health care facilities as they treat hospitalized cases of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “Texans can do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations by getting the vaccine. It’s safe, effective, and your best defense against COVID-19.”
State officials said the deployment of additional personnel is set to be funded through Sept. 30.
A&M-Central Texas vaccine clinic
On Thursday, Texas A&M University-Central Texas announced it will host a vaccine clinic on its campus next week.
University officials said the clinic is open to everyone ages 12 and older. Those who come to get vaccinated will also be provided free university swag, snacks and a chance to spin the Warrior Prize Wheel for special prizes.
The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday in Warrior Hall of the Bill Yowell Conference Center, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
The university will host a second clinic on Sept. 20 and 21 for those who get vaccinated next week for their second dose.
BELL COUNTY COVID-19 CASES
• Total cases: 28,048, 25,465 recovered, 512 dead
• Temple: 8,055 – up 64 from Wednesday.
• Killeen: 11,782 – up 151 from Wednesday.
• Belton: 3,426 – up 36 from Wednesday.
• Harker Heights: 1,896 – up 21 from Wednesday.
• Other: 2,908 – up 50 Wednesday.