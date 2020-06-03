Ready to cool off?
Summer Fun Water Park opened Wednesday for the summer following Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 26 proclamation that allowed water parks during the second phase expansion of the Texas economy’s reopening.
Texas water parks were allowed to resume operations on May 29 at 25 percent of their normal operating limits, Abbott wrote in his proclamation. However, areas with dedicated arcade space must remain closed to guests.
“We are limiting the park to a total of 350 guests and allowing two daily sessions with a one hour break for proper sanitation of common use spaces,” Summer Fun said in a statement.
Summer Fun, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, will operate their two sessions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m., according to their website.
Morgan Navario, an employee at Summer Fun, said the water park was only open for the second session on Wednesday to ensure facilities were in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are so excited for the summer. We’re happy to be open,” Navario said. “The community is excited for us to open, considering we are the only water park open around here … Because Lions Junction Family Water Park in Temple isn’t opening for the summer.”
Navario said the staff will be wiping down each table and chair on the property during the hour gap between sessions.
“We also pressure-wash the sidewalks, clean the bathrooms, clean the concession stand, and clean the break room during this time,” Navario said. “Anything that people have access to gets sanitized.”