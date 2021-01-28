Bell County is joining forces with local nursing programs to soon staff vaccinations centers.
Tracey Cooper, Temple College’s executive director of nursing, said students from her institution’s program will be assisting at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
“This is a huge opportunity for them,” Cooper told the Telegram. “It’s public health, so it gives them that community service (insight) that is very important for nursing ... but it also lets them see the public health aspect of mass vaccinations.”
Temple College expects close to 200 of its students will participate in the endeavor.
“Not all of our students will probably get to rotate through, but I anticipate probably close to 200 … but I just think it’s a great opportunity for Temple College to give back to the community,” Cooper said. “(The centers) need help now and that’s something we can do since students are trained.”
Students will not only administer vaccinations, but they will be tasked with conducting patient intake and observation.
“It’s not just about giving the vaccination,” Cooper said. “There are several pieces to that and they’ll get to participate in all of those.”
The Central Texas College’s Department of Health Sciences will be among those assisting the Texas Division of Emergency Management in administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Bell County. Their assistance was requested at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
CTC students, like those at TC, will staff their respective facility from Feb. 2 to April 27 and will contribute in all three phases of the inoculation process: patient intake, vaccine administration and patient observation.
CTC said assistance from the region’s college nursing programs — which includes the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen — was requested by David Shaw, a district coordinator for the Texas Division of Emergency Management in Killeen.
“We are currently finalizing staffing plans specific to each of our program’s clinical rotation days,” Tammy Samarripa, chairwoman for CTC’s Department of Health Sciences, said in a news release. “Five to seven CTC nursing students and one faculty member will work four to eight hour (shifts) each Tuesday.”
She said faculty instructors will supervise students during each shift — a common practice during clinical rotations.
Although the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the hands-on learning component for many nursing programs, Samarripa emphasized how this opportunity will benefit student growth.
“We adjusted rather quickly to adhere to (COVID-19) safety protocols and precautions … to maintain that vital hands-on component of our nursing program,” she said. “We have been able to continue with clinical rotations and the use of our simulation labs by adhering to these protocols. Thus, our students are very prepared to assist the vaccination sites as needed.”
Dr. Michele Hackney, dean at the Scott & White School of Nursing at UMHB, agreed. However, Hackney said UMHB’s program is still “ironing out” details with Bell County and state emergency management.
“We’re still in progress, so I don’t have much detail that I can say at this point … but we are working towards nursing students being able to help with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Hackney anticipates that UMHB will have a better plan by the end of February.
“But we are eager to help, for sure … and it’s a great learning opportunity,” she told the Telegram. “Nursing students don’t often get to live and learn during a pandemic, so it’s a timely experience. It’s also providing a service for the community during this pandemic.”
County vaccinations
Bell County has inoculated at least 9,294 people after its two vaccination centers administered a combined 797 doses on Wednesday, Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram.
Although Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the objective was to immunize 560 people daily, its two centers have exceeded its goal. After 11 days of service, about 844.9 people were vaccinated — on average — each day across the two centers, according to Bell County data.
Stafford said many of these additional doses are administered after referencing the health district’s new online waiting list for individuals who fall under the Phase 1A and 1B category of the Texas Department of State Health Service’s vaccine administration plan.
This new waitlist is available online at tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/. However, it does not guarantee a dose on any specific day. It simply allows health officials to more easily contact potential patients about remaining vaccines.
“We will simply go down the list and try to find individuals who can be at the vaccine center within a certain amount of time,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Commissioners Court meeting on Monday. “The idea is to continue the process of not wasting any vaccines, as, once a vial is opened, we only have a certain amount of time to get that vaccine into an arm and this waitlist will help ensure that we continue to get that done.”
Residents may call the health district’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 254-933-5203 for information, according to its website.
FME News Service contributed to this report.