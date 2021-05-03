The incidence of new COVID-19 cases in the county was down slightly Monday, continuing to remain mostly level, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The new incidence rate is now at 67 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county. This is down from the 70.5 cases per 100,000 seen on Thursday, the last time the district reported county numbers.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the county is currently seeing 243 active cases of the virus.
“Our new total number of cases of COVID-19 is 22,295 with 21,623 recoveries,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Robison-Chadwell said the county also has not seen any new deaths over the weekend, staying at 429.