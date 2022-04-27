Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Wednesday, raising the toll to 901 as cases slightly increased.
Megan Mackiewicz, epidemiologist with the Bell County Public Health District said the two new deaths included a man in is 80s and a woman in her 100s.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the health district for a total of 68 active cases, ten more than previously reported.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 18.74 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,503 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,534 have recovered, and 901 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 14 of the 998 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton, Temple and Salado Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Killeen ISD reported one student case on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.