Many people who have found themselves cooped up at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus have also found the time to take on some of those home organization projects they’ve been putting off for so long.
But some people might find themselves overwhelmed before they even begin.
Gwen French, founder of Central Texas Professional Organizers, has plenty of tips on tackling home organization.
To get started, French said it’s important to think about the problem areas you have during times when life is normal and seek to find a solution to those first.
French said she encourages people to start in the garage because it’s where a lot of overflow from the home ends up.
“Oftentimes when they’re removing items from their home — pulling things out that don’t necessarily belong in the house — they’re going to end up in the garage,” she said. “So having a really good idea of what’s in your garage and keeping it organized will allow you to have a chance to put stuff back exactly where you want it and for your garage not to get overwhelmed.”
French said closets are another great place to start organizing.
“It’s a really good time to try on your clothes and find out what you love and what fits and keep that and get rid of the rest,” she said.
She said even though most thrift stores are not accepting donations right now, Facebook Marketplace is still alive and well and people can list items for free at any point, and curbside pickup is always an option.
Because many families are cooking a lot more than normal, French said organizing the kitchen can go a long way. Get rid of expired food, extra tupperware that doesn’t belong and any unused appliances.
“Now is a really good time to just get those out,” she said.
Meal planning and prepping is another method people can use to help life feel more organized. Central Texas Professional Organizers offers a meal planning service, and French said they have had a ton of new subscribers because more people are eating at home.
“So they’re subscribing to my meal plan, and that includes freezer meals,” she said. “And so they’re stocking up on freezer meals for whenever this ends that’ll be good to go. Because the freezer meals last for about three months, so that’s been a huge thing that a lot of people have been doing, and it’s a great way to spend your time right now to prep for the future that way.”
French said it’s also important to make sure families enjoy good, quality meals together.
“Most of what I put on the meal plan is stuff stores actually have right now, and that’s been very helpful to a lot of people,” she said.
She added people are able to save money by grocery shopping and planning meals ahead of time and knowing they will use everything they purchased.
In addition to the meal planning service, Central Texas Professional Organizers also offers phone consultations. French said soon she will be able to start providing virtual organizing.
“Simply because, we don’t know how long this is going to be, and because there are so many people trying to tackle projects and getting really frustrated without extra help.”