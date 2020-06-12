Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, expressed concern Friday over what appears to her as people forgetting that the world is in the middle of a global pandemic. On Friday, Bell County recorded its second highest daily increase in COVID-19 infections: 26.
“They’re going back to that life as normal. Early on I had said that when we start to shift back to reopen, don’t hit the gas really hard, don’t go from 0 to 60 quickly — and that seems to be what people are doing,” the health district director said during an online news conference from the Bell County Courthouse. “That is driving, in part, this increase.”
Bell County has seen a spike in coronavirus cases this week. Since Monday, 116 Bell County residents have contracted the virus. At least 554 infections have been reported in the county.
These increases, Robison-Chadwell said, do not mean forcing the county back into a lockdown. Instead, it means people need to be more responsible and keep in mind a virus is in the community.
“I do ask of people: Please be more careful. Mask, social distance, hand hygiene — take that extra caution particularly if you are high risk,” Bell County’s top public health official said. “High risk isn’t necessarily just (people) over 60. Most people over the age of 60 are going to fit into that group. However, if you have a history of smoking, vaping, if you’re obese — those are risk factors too so please bear that in mind.”
Robison-Chadwell also implored residents to not just think about themselves — but their loved ones who may be more susceptible to COVID-19.
“If you’re like me — 35, no health conditions — I still have elderly parents in my home and I have to think about them,” the health district director said. “Those are all things I want to reiterate. Please take care. Please try to drive these numbers back down and level things out by engaging in those behaviors.”
Although increased infections are a concern to local officials, local data indicates they should not be sounding alarms yet.
“While the case numbers continue to climb, the hospital capacity — which is one of the things that policies are aimed at mitigating or creating and maintaining — is certainly being maintained,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
Blackburn talked to the chief executive officers of Bell County’s three major hospitals — Baylor Scott & White, AdventHealth and Seton Medical Center — Friday morning about the number of coronavirus patients in their facilities and their hospital bed capacity.
“Here’s the short version of the conversations I had this morning: The short version is all three hospitals reported more than adequate capacity as of today,” the county’s top elected official said. “The total of COVID patients was 16. So there are 16 COVID patients in all three of those facilities total. Five of that 16 are in (an intensive care unit). And one of the hospitals reported zero COVID patients in the hospital.”
The health district reported an additional 201 tests have been performed in the county. At least 20,692 tests have been administered. The health district did not report any additional recoveries. So far, 245 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
Temple became the first city in the county to go above 200 cases, with 206.
Blackburn and Robison-Chadwell agreed the best way — and, really, the only tool available to them — to keep infections low is to inform residents. Policies that were used early on during the pandemic, such as stay-at-home orders, may be issued by local officials, but are a moot point because Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders supersede local directives.
“That is a struggle that public health experts have been fighting forever. Changing behavior and getting people to do what we ask them to do has always been hard,” Robison-Chadwell said. “What we focus on doing is our due diligence in making sure that we’re very upfront and we’re very honest with everyone and that we continue to push the information out and really the best we can do is hope. We educate our policymakers and they’re looking at making decisions related to policy. We do our best to try and enforce good public health in those ways, too. That’s really hard to do.”
“We’re just going to keep repeating ourselves and just hope it sticks,” she said.
As officials continue their education efforts, Blackburn said local decision makers will continue to watch the county’s COVID-19 data.
“We have to also watch our hospital numbers, and make sure the capacity is there,” he said. “And then we have to make sure we have an open dialogue with the governor’s office in Austin, which we do, to make sure they are aware of what’s happening here.”
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 554/ 245 recovered, 6 dead
Hospitalized: Ever 74/ currently 16
Admitted to ICU: Ever 36/ currently 5
Temple: 206
Killeen: 196
Belton: 64
Harker Heights: 36
Other: 52
Fort Hood on post: 0*
*Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 20,692 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.