Local veterans are increasingly affected by COVID-19 as the rate of hospitalizations at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is higher than the regional average.
“The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is seeing increased admission rate,” Bill Negron, spokesman for the system, said. “Approximately 25 percent of our beds are occupied with veterans who are being treated for COVID.”
This hospitalization rate is much higher than what is being seen regionally in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County. The Texas Department of State Health Services showed the service area with 20.33 percent of all hospital beds filled Tuesday.
Negron said that while many hospitals are handling an increased number of cases, the VA has not had problems with staffing that others have seen.
The system, which includes the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center in Temple, has been able to call upon other VA hospitals around the country for relief staff and additional beds, Negron said.
Currently, the system is administering about 100 vaccines a day as its facilities in Temple, Austin and Waco.
The system continues to offer walk-in appointments. The VA administers vaccines to veterans as well as their family and caregivers.
“Protecting veterans, our staff, and those in the community remains our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Negron said. “COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the variants we know most about, and widespread vaccination can prevent deaths and hospitalization.”
About 95 percent of all Central Texas Veterans Health Care System employees have been vaccinated, following a recent mandate for all employees to do so, Negron said.
COVID-19 locally
The Bell County Public Health District reported one new death from the virus, raising the toll to 472 as cases of COVID-19 rise locally.
The county also saw an increase in active cases to 1,577, with the local incidence rate increasing to 434.5 cases per 100,000 people in the county. The incidence rate continues to be equivalent to those seen in the county during early February.
In total the county has seen 25,628 cases of the virus during the pandemic, with 23,579 having recovered so far.
Belton ISD changes
During a Belton ISD school board meeting on Tuesday morning, trustees approved temporary changes to the district’s leave policy — a move made in response to the pandemic.
Todd Schiller, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said employees will now qualify for up to 10 paid leave days following each positive COVID-19 test.
“Last year, the federal government provided paid sick leave for employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Schiller said. “We’re still in the middle of the pandemic and know we will have employees test positive. We felt it was important to continue offering this leave to our employees to encourage them to maintain their health and safety and ultimately honor their service to our kids and community.”
Staff writer Joel Valley contributed to this story.