When Texas lawmakers meet again in January, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, expects many of the issues they tackle to be related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief among them is executive power, Shine said during his Monday morning forum hosted by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“When we get back to the legislative session, we’re going to have some very serious debate about executive power,” he said. “I’m not making any statements about what is right and what is wrong — I’m just saying … what’s going on is what we’re going to have to deal with when we get there.”
Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has been issuing executive orders in response to the coronavirus crisis and effectively killing local officials’ authority to make decisions for their jurisdictions.
That has not been the way emergencies in Texas have been managed, Shine said.
“Back in 2005 when we had Hurricane Rita, the governor then was Rick Perry. He made it clear then that the authority was invested in the hands of the county judges,” Shine said. “It’s long been a tradition in Texas that during disasters county judges oversee emergency operations.”
County judges have broad power during emergencies. Their powers include issuing disaster declaration, which must be approved by the county’s commissioners court within seven days to continue; write guidelines and regulations that must be followed under the declaration and could be enforced through a penalty of some sort; and even restrict traveling within the county.
“Suspending sanctions of the Texas government code that authorized mayors and county judges to implement measures aimed at suppressing diseases is all part of the debate and argument that’s going on right now,” Shine said.
Some counties have butted heads with state officials over their local orders. Harris County has fought with the governor over its mask requirements while Montgomery County reopened its economy weeks before Abbott authorized them to do so.
Shine said last week during his monthly forum in Temple that some legislators might propose bills that require a state disaster declaration be approved by the Legislature.
Now, on the other side, some of the state’s top officials, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, believe local officials abused their emergency powers, the Houston Chronicle reported. A task force led by Patrick said the state government needs a way to end local disaster declarations, the Chronicle reported.
“The recent shutdown showed how the principles of representative government can be thwarted when mayors and county judges have too much power in making unilateral decisions without the agreement of the rest of the executive body,” a report from Patrick’s task force states, according to the Chronicle.