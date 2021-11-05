Bell County’s incidence rate for COVID-19 infections rose to 96.99 cases per 100,000 people on Friday, as active cases reached 352 — 11 more than Thursday.
Since the pandemic reached Bell County in March 2020, local health officials have reported 34,006 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 32,936 recoveries.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 related deaths remained at 718, with the latest three recorded Thursday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Hospitalizations
On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services continued to report a decrease in regional COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients to have decreased to 4.09%.
Trauma Service Area L — composed of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties — now has 1,100 staffed hospital beds with 45 taken up by patients with COVID-19.
School cases
There are 21 active COVID-19 cases — six lab-confirmed and 21 probable — in the Belton Independent School District spanning eight campuses: eight at Lake Belton High School, three at North Belton Middle School, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Lakewood Elementary, two at Tarver Elementary, two at Belton High School, one at Lake Belton Middle School and one at Pirtle Elementary.
These combined infections account for about 0.13% of Belton ISD’s population, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report — logging lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 — showed one infection at Western Hills Elementary.
Salado ISD, which has totaled 164 infections this school year, reported six cases in the past week: five students and one employee.
“We have not had any reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Tuesday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter on Friday.
Meanwhile, 0.07% of Killeen ISD’s population was reported to be recovering from COVID-19 on Friday. The district has totaled 33 COVID-19 infections — 21 students and 12 staff members — in the last 10 days, according to Killeen ISD.
Emergency SNAP benefits
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this week that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will extend its emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through November — approximately $310 million in food benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can put food on the table throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abbott said in a news release. “Thank you to HHSC and (the United States Department of Agriculture) for ensuring these resources reach Texans across the state.”
More than $4.8 billion in SNAP benefits were provided for Texans since April 2020, according to the Governor’s Office.
“We are proud to be able to help Texans get nutritious food for their families and have peace of mind as they celebrate the holiday season together,” Wayne Salter, the Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner, said.
Residents, who need to apply for benefits, can do so online at YourTexasBenefits.com.