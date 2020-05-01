Some local churches to reopen for Sunday services

Worshippers wanting to get back to their parishes soon will have that opportunity after some local churches announced plans to hold services Sunday.
The reopening plans come after Texas’ shelter-in-place order expired Thursday. While worshipers are being allowed to return, many of the churches that will open their doors have announced plans to implement social distancing guidelines to keep people safe.
Larger churches in the area having services include First Baptist Church of Temple and Trinity Church.
First Baptist Church of Temple’s service will be at 9:30 and 11 a.m., and Trinity Church’s will be at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the churches’ Facebook pages.
Eighth Street Baptist
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison, pastor of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple, said he decided to reopen his church’s doors for a 10 a.m. service after members asked him to.
“I am really trying to adhere to what my congregation wants, and they want to have service,” Harrison said. “Right now, I think this virus has gotten to the point where we have got to take it one day at a time. Looking at it now, it has stabilized, and we are going to resume service.”
Harrison said he has taken steps to protect those who plan to attend because many in his congregation are older and more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
While 250 people are able to fit in Harrison’s church at once, he said, he would limit the number of attendees to between 50 and 60 as to allow for social distancing. Harrison said he doesn’t expect to reach the church’s limit and will space people out with about two or three persons per pew.
Troy First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Troy plans to open for Sunday service, with a single morning service to begin at 10:45 a.m., and with designated seating spots to maintain social distancing.
Pastor Harlan Haines said in a Facebook post that the church is asking those worshippers to make sure they do not have a fever or feel sick before attending, and to wear a face mask when they arrive. Worshippers also will be asked to not hug or shake hands, and will be dismissed in an orderly fashion to keep distances.
“This will be a soft opening of our services,” Haines said. “As further restrictions are lifted in our state, and as we feel it is in the best interests of our congregation, we will be slowly opening other activities and softening restrictions.”
U.C. Barnes, pastor of Corinth Baptist Church in Temple, is one of the local pastors who have decided to hold off on resuming services.
Barnes said he will continue to wait and make sure the current environment is safe for his parishioners before he decides to start back up. He said he is concerned for the many older residents who attend his church.
“I think it is too soon to reopen because we still have concerns about this (virus) and I don’t want to expose my members to the possibility of catching that virus,” Barnes said. “(Church members) have wanted to get back but they have been cautious. They are not trying to force it because they want to be safe.”