The Bell County Public Health District identified 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as active cases surged to 616 — 85 more than Friday’s last update. Deaths remained at 103.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said new data shows Bell County is experiencing a post-Halloween spike.
“We saw it … with 124 new cases received today alone,” she said Monday. “There were some additional cases reported over the weekend and a few added cases for Friday, bringing us to a total of 6,903 cases and 6,287 recovered.”
In response, the health district upgraded Bell County’s current threat level to “level two,” which identifies “significant uncontrolled community transmission.”
“With this kind of a spike from Halloween, we are certainly apprehensive about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We implore our residents to take every available measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have shown that we can do this with diligent use of social distancing measures, masking, avoidance of gathering, and staying home when sick.”
Milam death
Milam County Judge Steve Young said that a new COVID-19 fatality was reported in his county Sunday.
“This individual was from the central part of the county and died in a local hospital,” Young said in a statement. “This is our ninth death in the county since the pandemic began.”
Milam County reported 572 cases, 555 of which have recovered. The county has 17 active cases, he said.
Testing sites
There have been 9,160 free COVID-19 tests conducted in Killeen since May.
Hilary Shine, spokesperson for the city of Killeen, said that 6,443 of those tests came from the most recent testing sites from Sept. 28 through Nov. 6. Of those tested, there were 141 positive tests.
Shine said that she did not have the total number of positive tests at all of the free testing sites in Killeen, and that at this time, there is not a free testing site planned for Killeen in the future.
Local school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 13 active cases of COVID-19: six at Belton High, two at Lake Belton High, one at South Belton Middle School, one at Belton New Tech High, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at High Point Elementary and one at Pirtle Elementary.
Although Belton ISD provided this update on its COVID-19 dashboard, students and staff were not on campus as the district’s Veterans Day observance was on Monday.
High school campuses accounted for the most lab-confirmed cases in the Killeen Independent School District over the past week — registering more than a third of the district’s 30 cases in that timeframe.
Killeen ISD has tallied 280 cases since March 16: 128 students and 152 staff. Although staff have contributed more cases to date, Killeen ISD did not begin tracking student cases until Aug. 17.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard will update around 5 p.m. Its latest update — showing cases logged between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 — indicated seven cases: four at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Elementary and one at Hector P. Garcia.
The Academy Independent School District registering zero new cases in the past two weeks, Superintendent Billy Harlan asked his community to maintain the good work.
“As we approach the holiday season, please remember to make wise decisions about where you go and where you gather,” he said. “As well as our community is doing with our COVID response, it is important to remember that we are all in this together and can help each other out.”
FME News Service contributed to this report.