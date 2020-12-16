The Bell County Public Health District discouraged non-essential travel on Wednesday, as it identified its 141st COVID-19 related death.
The latest fatality, which was the 11th reported COVID-19 death this week, was for a Temple man in his 80s.
“We are recommending to the public, much like we did ahead of Thanksgiving, that families celebrate strictly with those living in the same household and that all non-essential traveling and large gatherings be avoided,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Please stay home, stay safe and celebrate the holiday in ways that reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.”
Bell County — tallying 109 new cases for Wednesday — has registered 10,647 cumulative cases since March. The county’s active cases also reached 1,799 — 25 more than Tuesday.
“Our incidence rate is 495.7 per 100,000 people,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Area school districts
The Salado Independent School District reported nine active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after two infections were reported at Thomas Arnold Elementary School.
“ A second-grade student and an employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
Miller Heights Elementary is the only Belton ISD school without an active COVID-19 case.
The district saw its active infections decline by three to 71: 14 at North Belton Middle School, 11 at Belton High, seven at Lake Belton High, six at Southwest Elementary, four at Sparta Elementary, four at Belton Middle School, three at the Belton Early Childhood School, three at Tarver Elementary, three at South Belton Middle School, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Lakewood Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Lake Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, and three attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
Killeen ISD, which first started tracking student infections on Aug. 17, has confirmed 107 COVID-19 cases in the past week. Students have continued to drive a majority of these latest cases, and are closing in on Killeen ISD’s staff total — a data set administration first started reporting in March.
To date, there have been 767 cases in Killeen ISD: 376 students and 391 staff.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report is expected to update around 5 p.m. Its latest report — logging infections between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15 — showed 13 cases: three at Temple High, three at Travis Elementary, two at Cater Elementary, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, one at Scott Elementary and one at Thornton Elementary.