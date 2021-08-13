Bell County Judge David Blackburn reissued the county’s disaster declaration for COVID-19 on Friday — having previously revoked the declaration in June.
The new declaration — which effectively puts back in place the previous order — aims to allow the county to receive federal and state aid to fight the coronavirus. The Bell County Commissioners Court will vote on reinstating the order during their meeting Monday.
County officials said the order had been rescinded after being told that the statewide disaster declaration had been enough for the county.
Blackburn said recent conversations have put some doubt on the ability for the county to get that aid, causing the declaration to be put back in place.
“The choice to once again declare a local disaster is based entirely on better insuring that Bell County, and city governments within Bell County, may all benefit from resources and reimbursements that would only be available to entities with active disaster declarations,” Judge Blackburn said. “It is simply an administrative measure.”
The Commissioners Court meeting to discuss the agreement is set for 9 a.m. Monday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.