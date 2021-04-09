Local school districts and Milam County continued to send COVID-19 updates Friday, with little changes to numbers except in the Killeen Independent School District, which saw 11 new cases.
Bell County announced Thursday that it would not be updating its COVID-19 dashboard on Fridays moving forward.
Temple Independent School District showed only one case on its seven-day dashboard, at Lamar Middle School.
Belton ISD remained the same, reporting 10 active cases in the district. There was one case at Belton Early Childhood School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary, two at Belton Middle School, three at South Belton Middle School, one at Belton High School and one at Lake Belton Middle School.
Killeen ISD continued to see an increase in cases Friday according to its seven day dashboard. The district now has 41 cases at its campuses, with 27 students and 14 staff members having the virus. The district listed 30 cases on Thursday.
Salado ISD superintendent Michael Novotny said Friday that the school district has seen five cases over the past week, up one from Thursday. It has had one student case at Salado Middle School and three students and one staff member at Salado High School.
Rogers ISD reported on Tuesday that it had not seen any active cases in the past week.
Milam County
Milam County Judge Steve Young estimated Friday that about 20 percent of all county residents have now received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 4,362 receiving one shot so far and 2,971 receiving both.
Young said the county is still signing county residents up for vaccinations at home, with residents able to call 254-697-7000 to be placed on the homebound list or sign-up for a normal shot.
“This is being done in cooperation with our military partners,” Young said. “We think we will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the homebound vaccinations, which will only require one shot.”