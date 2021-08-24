The city of Belton reinstated its local state of disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its “reemergence” on Tuesday — a declaration that Belton City Manager Sam Listi stressed is “administrative.”
“We’re hoping to make ourselves available to ... any funding that might be associated with (Bell County’s local state of disaster), and so we’re piggy-backing the action of (Bell County Judge David Blackburn) in order to put us in that position,” Listi said during a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday. “This is really administrative in context. It just makes us eligible for any COVID-19 disaster relief funds should the state or federal governments make that available.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter signed the declaration into action following approval by the Belton City Council on Tuesday.
“Our declaration would expire when Bell County’s declaration expires,” Listi said.
Like Listi, Belton City Councilman Daniel Bucher took the time to remind residents that this action is not a mandate of any kind.
“When Bell County did this last week, there were a lot of (social media) posts saying, ‘this is a lockdown’ … and I just wanted to clarify that this is not a lockdown or a mask mandate,” he said. “This is just strictly administrative.”
Other Bell County entities — including the cities of Killeen and Temple — also have declared a local state of disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Temple’s local state of disaster has remained active since March 2020, while the city of Killeen declared its local state of disaster on Thursday.
“Right now we’re just doing an emergency declaration,” Mayor Jose Segarra said. “We’re not quarantining people. This is just to make sure that we continue to receive the funding that we’ve been receiving from the state. We’re not doing a mask mandate.”
Upcoming clinic
Paul Romer, a city of Belton spokesman, said the state of Texas is preparing to conduct COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, this weekend.
“We received word from Bell County today that there’s going to be a vaccination and testing clinic at the Bell County Expo Center Saturday and Sunday,” Romer said. “The times are still being worked out but that’s going to be run by the state.”