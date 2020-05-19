Hundreds of Temple municipal customers have signed up for payment extensions with the city over the past two months after the city’s disaster declaration stopped cutoffs of city services.
Interim Temple spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday that the city has approved more than 1,000 payment extensions that are outside their normal policy. These extensions were offered as part of Temple Mayor Tim Davis’s disaster declaration in March, stopping residents who were out of work or in need of money from getting their utilities cut off during the crisis.
While residents will continue to have their utility balances rise, they will not need to pay off the balance until the policy is retracted.
“There has been an increase in the number of delinquent accounts,” Weems said. “A date has yet to be determined for when disconnections will resume. This extension policy gives customers more time to pay but does not forgive the balance due.”
Weems said the city does not have an exact number of residents who are currently taking advantage of the city’s policy.
Temple city services, which include water, wastewater and solid waste services, extend to 26,888 residential customers and 3,027 business customers in April. The city’s service extensions are given on the accounts and not specific services.
Weems said the city plans to help residents in need pay back these utility bills, as well as other financial burdens, through the use of CARES Act funding from the federal government.
The city will partner with United Way of Central Texas and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to develop a community relief fund for residents and small businesses to help with rent, mortgage and utilities. The fund will contain the more than $368,000 the city will receive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the act.
Despite the help to residents, Weems said the city’s budget could still potentially be impacted by uncollected fees from residents.