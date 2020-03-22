A federal coronavirus fraud coordinator has been appointed for the Western District of Texas, officials announced.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Galdo was named to oversee suspected regional coronavirus fraud cases by U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, according to a news release.
Galdo, an Austin-based attorney, has worked for the Western District of Texas since November 2010.
“I have appointed Mike Galdo, an exceptionally skilled and experienced prosecutor, to work with our partner law-enforcement agencies to pursue anyone who uses the current emergency to swindle innocent victims,” Bash said in a statement issued Friday evening.
“No scam is too small. If you use this emergency to defraud people, we are coming for you.”
Bash appointed Galdo after Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rose on Thursday directed each regional U.S. attorney to name a coronavirus fraud coordinator to serve as the legal counsel for the federal judicial district on matters relating to the coronavirus, direct the prosecution of coronavirus-related crimes, and to conduct outreach and awareness activities.
The U.S. Department of Justice, according to the release, has directed U.S. attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes, including:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to mobile and desktop devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
The public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by e-mail to disaster@leo.gov.
Complaints are entered into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. attorneys, as well as federal litigating attorneys and law enforcement officials to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes, the release said. The Disaster Fraud hotline coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, state attorneys general and local authorities.