Bell County registered a single-day COVID-19 case increase of 159 on Monday, as active cases dipped to 2,254 — 42 fewer than the Bell County Public Health District’s previous update on Thursday.
The health district also reported that a combined 178 infections were identified over Saturday and Sunday. Despite this slight decrease in active cases, local health officials expect a surge to follow in the coming days.
“We expect that any spikes associated with New Year’s Eve are likely to present the end of this week or perhaps early next week,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We do want to stress the importance of being careful and engaging in prevention to include social distancing, masking, hand washing and staying home if you are sick.”
Bell County has now totaled 13,724 cases since March, and at least 11,470 people have reportedly recovered, according to the health district. Over the long weekend, Killeen passed the 5,000 mark for infections, with 5,204; and Harker Heights went over the 900 mark with 934.
Hospitalizations above 15%
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Bell County’s trauma service area remained over 15 percent on Monday — a threshold that would trigger a rollback for the capacities of certain businesses if maintained on Tuesday.
Bell County has exceeded this 15 percent threshold for the last six days: Wednesday, 15.7 percent; Thursday, 15.67 percent; Friday, 16 percent; Saturday, 17.74 percent; Sunday, 21.64 percent; and Monday, 19.86 percent.
Restaurants, bars, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, museums and libraries would be among the impacted businesses, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s October order.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn expects Bell County will remain over the 15 percent mark on Tuesday, and said he is scheduled to speak with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for their guidance in moving forward.
“I will be having conversations later today with TABC about their guidance, relative to bars, in regards to Bell County's high hospitalization rate and the threshold we have tripped today,” Blackburn said during a Monday meeting.
Although area health care administrators told Bell County they are “managing” through the increased hospitalizations, some hospitals are reporting difficult conditions at their facilities.
“I have been having conversations frequently with our health care providers across Bell County, and they have indicated that they are stressed and continuing to be stressed,” he said.
A state COVID-19 website showed there are 15 ICU beds available in the six-county trauma service area that includes Bell County.
Vaccine waiting list
Robison-Chadwell said the health district is still awaiting its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
“But we are preparing for when we do,” she said. “This morning we published a waiting list for those who would like to be notified when we have a vaccine available to them. The link (bit.ly/2JJVEhv) is on our website and our social media pages.”
The county’s top public health official asks for registered individuals who receive a vaccine elsewhere to inform the health district so they can be removed from the waiting list.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will deliver 224,250 second doses to the providers throughout Texas that participated in the first week of vaccine distribution.
“Texas has been allocated about 1.5 million first doses through the first four weeks of vaccine distribution, and vaccines will have reached providers in a total of 214 counties by the end of the week,” DSHS said in a news release. “DSHS encourages providers to rapidly vaccinate priority populations against COVID-19 and promptly report doses administered in ImmTrac2, the state’s immunization registry.”
Area testing
The Killeen Special Events Center — 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive — will host a temporary state testing site from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Registration is required in advance and can be accessed online at honumg.info/KilleenEvents.
“Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a nasal swab is collected,” the city of Killeen said in a news release. “Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.”
All participants, including patients and other passengers, are required to wear a mask.
“Mobile testing is a program of the state of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services,” the news release said. “The city of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.”