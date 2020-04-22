The Bell County Public Health District identified eight additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the county’s tally at 145.
The health district’s count is 139. The state number is higher because it includes coronavirus-positive Fort Hood soldiers who live on base. The health district is not counting those individuals in its figures.
Three Bell County residents have died from the virus. The county reported that 73 have recovered — a one-person increase since Tuesday.
Six of the newest cases were reported in Killeen. They include three women in their 20s, a man in his 40s, and a man and woman in their 50s.
The two other infections are both listed as rural Bell County cases — which includes residents of unincorporated areas and small cities. The Bell County Public Health District dashboard does not list details for rural cases.
Local cases detailed
Killeen infections account for more than 45 percent of Bell County’s COVID-19 cases. The county’s largest city now has at least 63 infections.
Temple has 26 fewer cases than Killeen. The East Bell County city has 37 infections.
Belton, the county seat, has 15 cases; Harker Heights has 12; and rural Bell County has 12, too.
Men are still a majority of Bell County infections. They account for 54 percent while women make up 46 percent.
The largest age group affected by the coronavirus in Bell County continues to be residents in their 50s. Health district data shows 32 people in their 50s have tested positive.
People in their 40s are the next largest age group, with 26 known infections.
Other age groups that have tested positive include 24 in their 30s; 20 in their 60s; 17 in their 20s; 11 in their 70s; six who are younger than 20; and three in their 80s.
Since the county recorded its first local infection in mid-March, 26 residents have been hospitalized and 23 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
State, area numbers
Statewide, 21,069 Texas have tested positive for COVID-19 and 543 people have died, according to Texas DSHS data. So far, 216,783 tests have been performed in the state.
Williamson County reported Wednesday they had 167 confirmed cases — a nine-person increase since Tuesday.
McLennan County added three new cases Wednesday, according to local health district figures. Bell County’s northern neighbor has 81 known infections.
Coryell County officials identified two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That brings their total to 86.
Lampasas County continues to stand at two cases, officials said.
Texas Department of State Health Services data showed Milam County’s infection tally stayed steady at 12 and one death; Burnet County has 13 cases; and Falls County still has a single case.