More emergency food pantry relief is on the way.
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Temple College, 2600 S. First St.
The effort is part of the agency’s emergency relief food distributions that are ongoing across Central Texas.
The food distributions are set up like a drive-through with pre-packaged boxes that can be loaded directly into the trunks of vehicles, according to an online post from food pantry president and CEO Derrick Chubbs.
Clients are asked to make room in their vehicle’s trunk for the boxes, he said.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, there has been a 220 percent increase in Central Texas families seeking food assistance for the first time, according to the food bank’s website.
To help meet the growing demand, the agency said, the food bank is distributing a record amount of food —more than 22 million pounds of food since March — through a network of nearly 300 pantry partners and food distributions.