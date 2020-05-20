As Bell County recorded 15 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday — the largest one-day jump reported since March — health officials confirmed two residents contracted the contagious virus after coming in contact with an infected Temple daycare worker.
The Bell County Public Health District reached out to an estimated 250 people connected to New Beginnings Learning Academy, the South Temple daycare center where an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We have made contact with every single person that had a child in the facility. So far, there have only been two positives other than the one that prompted the investigation, so that’s three total for that facility,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said during an online news conference from the Bell County Courthouse in Belton. “We have made recommendations to anyone that does not currently have symptoms to how they can seek testing if they develop symptoms.”
The 250 figure Robison-Chadwell mentioned includes around 90 children who attend the daycare, their family members and the daycare’s employees.
Bell County has at least 263 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the health district. No additional recoveries were reported Wednesday.
Robinson-Chadwell, in a statement to the Telegram, attributed Wednesday’s large increase to a combination of increased testing and more Bell County residents going out to public spaces, such as businesses and restaurants.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the county’s tally at 267 — which includes coronavirus-positive Fort Hood soldiers who live on base.
The number of COVID-19 tests performed in Bell County remained at 15,181.
Robison-Chadwell explained that the test figure may not be updated every day because of data processing, labs not reporting the numbers right away and sometimes the health district may not receive the numbers.
“It’s difficult to have a daily tally every single day on top of everything else we’re trying to do,” she said. “I will endeavor to try to do that, but I can’t make any promises as to our ability to do that with everything else that we have going on.”
The health district director also addressed the two Belton Golden Chick employees who tested positive for COVID-19. She said she was unsure why the asymptomatic worker received a test.
“It could have been an elective procedure or something like that. There are a lot of reasons why people might have been tested while asymptomatic,” Robison-Chadwell said.